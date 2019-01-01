My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Majid Mneymneh

Majid Mneymneh

Regional Director , Pearson Online Learning Services Middle East

About Majid Mneymneh

Majid Mneymneh is Regional Director - Pearson Online Learning Services - Middle East

Areas of Expertise

Digital Media
Telecommunications
Training
Mentorship
Location Dubai, United Arab Emirates