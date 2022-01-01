Signing out of account, Standby...
Max Pecherskyi
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO PromoRepublic - Social Media Platform for Direct Sales
Max Pecherskyi is the co-founder and CEO of B2B SaaS PromoRepublic.com, a leading platform for distributed social media marketing and social selling that innovates to empower the strongest brands on social media at scale.
Follow Max Pecherskyi on Social
Latest
3 Tips on How to Empower Your Franchisees to Acquire Local Customers
Provide training, technology and resources to support your franchisees. Don't let them go out on their own.
5 Trends Shaping the Future of Franchise Local Marketing Right Now
Explore how franchise local marketing is changing to serve local customers better.
5 Sales and Marketing SaaS Solutions That Will Empower Franchise Owners
Despite the global pandemic, franchise revenue and growth projections remain strong.
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
Mike Mejer
CEO of Green Lane Communication
-
Ryan Crandell
Chief Revenue Officer of Ryan Crandell
-
Lance C. Lambert
VP Marketing
-
Beau Peters
Freelance Writer
-
David Belsky
CEO of FlowerHire
-
Rabbi James Kahn
Executive Director at Holistic Industries
-
Roger Brown
CEO and President of ACS Laboratory