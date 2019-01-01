My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Malcolm Friedberg

Malcolm Friedberg

Guest Writer
Chief Marketing Officer of CleverTap

About Malcolm Friedberg

Malcolm Friedberg is the chief marketing officer at CleverTap. He brings nearly 20 years of industry experience to his position, overseeing marketing and customer acquisition operations for the venture-funded mobile messaging company. Before delving into the world of marketing, Friedberg held C-level positions at several prestigious companies including Lead Targets, Euphonix, No Red Tape Mortgage and eVox Productions.