About Mamta Badkar
Mamta Badkar is a reporter at Business Insider. She has a Master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously reported for Verve magazine in India. You can learn more about her work at www.mamtabadkar.com
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.