Mana Al Suwaidi is a dynamic UAE national with over 20 years of expertise in the fields of business consultancy, international commercial relations, business management, research and development, communications, marketing, event management, public relations and advanced technology. With experience spanning the government sector, diplomatic missions and the private sector, Mana belongs to an elite pedigree of Emiratis at the forefront of helping investors launch startups.

Mana heads Strategi Advisors, a boutique consultancy firm catering to government and international groups in bilateral relations and strategic investment. He leads a global team in driving investment and building venture funds from sovereign and private investors. A bachelor in Engineering Management, Mana is also a candidate for a Master of Laws degree in risks and anti-money laundering at University of Dubai. He is also a qualified mentor for those aspiring to launch tech companies and other entrepreneurs.

Having mastered the art of international relations through his career as a diplomat, Mana worked with Dubai Tourism as Regional Director, International Relations, overseeing operations in India, Europe, and the Middle East. Mana is the Chairman of UAE Concourse d’Elegance LLC, which successfully brought UAE Concours d’Elegance to Dubai. He led the organizing of UAE Concours d’Elegance, the annual prestigious event held in the UAE since 2016, under the umbrella of the international federation FIVA and the Emirates Motor Sport Organization.

Mana Al Suwaidi successfully completed his diplomatic assignment in New Delhi as a Commercial Attaché of the UAE Embassy. During his tenure, he helped boost business trade between the UAE and India. Mana is also a member of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority investment task force and vice-chair of Arab League Markets Group. He also worked as Director of Marketing at Emirates Post Group for over four years, contributing significantly to business development and expansion of portfolio of services.