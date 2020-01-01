Mr. Manas Mehrotra is the Chairman at 315Work Avenue. He believes that the ongoing process of Brainstorming, Innovation, and Adaptation to change should always be the heart of any organisation that seeks economic and social success. He drives his workforce with a strong emphasis on inculcating faith and building long term strategic relationships with both clients and employees.

Manas is also an Angel investor and a Series A Investor and has 42 companies with businesses spread in India, Singapore and Dubai. Manas has also played a pivotal role in the success of Greenwood High Schools. The institution has grown many folds with more than 9 National level Awards to its name in last 3 years under his leadership.

Manas is a qualified member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He has completed Law from Mumbai and also possesses an MBA in Entrepreneurship from Babson College (USA). He has earlier worked with Ernst & Young as Global Tax Advisor.

