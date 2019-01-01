Manish Jeswani is the Managing Director of Eaters LLC and Franchise Rights owner of 800 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
Manish Jeswani is the Managing Director of Eaters LLC and Franchise Rights owner of 800 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria.