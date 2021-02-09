About Manish Vakil
Manish Vakil is the founder and CEO of Tumbles Kids’ Gyms, a successful U.S. and soon-to-be international franchise. Before becoming a franchisor himself, he was a multi-unit franchisee and area developer. He has more than 15 years of experience in franchise sales, operations, marketing, price negotiation, consulting, and accounting while working for companies such as Open Network Systems, ADP, Weichert, Eye Level Learning, and FasTracKids Programs. Vakil received his B.S. in finance from Rutgers University and also attended Stevens Institute of Technology.