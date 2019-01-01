My Queue

Manmeet Singh

Manmeet Singh

President - Experis, ManpowerGroup India

About Manmeet Singh

Manmeet is a member of senior leadership team of the organization and is currently serving as the President -Experis .In this role he is responsible for driving and growing the Permanent recruitment , RPO , Experis IT -IT staffing , Project solutions and BTS (Borderless Talent Solutions) business in India.Conceptualized and successfully managed large global staffing and professional services business which includes Global RPO’s, Setting up Offshore delivery /development centres for large multinationals. 