Live Your Life Full Throttle

Behind every entrepreneur's success story, there's a never-ending list of gut-wrenching failures, missed opportunities, and jaw-dropping setbacks. Real estate mogul and serial entrepreneur Manny Khoshbin is one of those entrepreneurs with a story of perseverance that will make you believe in the American Dream all over again.

Driven: The Never-Give-Up Roadmap to Massive Success goes beyond Manny's personal ride through the entrepreneurial journey to deliver the habits, mindset, and insights aspiring entrepreneurs need to turn dreams into reality. Buckle up and join Manny as he shares his experiences and teaches you how to:

Beat the odds and become a successful entrepreneur in your own right

Challenge yourself, study your failures, and pivot your plans

Double down on projects, ideas, and investments you're passionate about

Spot and surround yourself with positive, successful, and like-minded people

Change your mindset to achieve what you think is impossible

It's imporant to remember that on your journey, you can navigate around obstacles and overcome them—just never give up. Dream big, stay ambitious, and remember that anything you really want deserves your 100 percent effort. Got it? Good. Now, let's ride.