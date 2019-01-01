About Manny Khoshbin
Books By Manny Khoshbin
Driven
NEVER TAKE A BACKSEAT ON YOUR DREAMS. Behind every entrepreneur's success story, there's a never-ending list of gut-wrenching failures, missed opportunities, and jaw-dropping setbacks. Real estate mogul and serial entrepreneur MANNY KHOSHBIN is one of those entrepreneurs with a story of perseverance that will make you believe in the American Dream all over again. This book goes beyond Manny's personal ride through the entrepreneurial journey to deliver the habits, mindset, and insights aspiring entrepreneurs need to turn dreams into reality. Buckle up and remember that anything you really want deserves your 100 percent effort. Got it? Good. Now, let's ride.Buy Now