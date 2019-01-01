Mr. Manoj Agarwal is the co-founder at Giftxoxo. He oversees all aspects of Product, Marketing and HR at the company. In his career that spans over 10 years, Manoj has successfully established his prowess in key business aspects of Marketing, Strategy, Technology, Product Management, Project Management and People Management.

An MBA from the prestigious Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode, Manoj also holds a B.Tech degree in Computer Science and Engineering from Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh who can give insights in the industry to the budding entrepreneurs.