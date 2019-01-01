My Queue

Manoj Lekhi

Life & Business coach, Business Insights

About Manoj Lekhi

Manoj Lekhi, Business and life coach to top corporate honchos and budding entrepreneurs. Being a follower of Guruji Rishi Prabhakar and applying teachings of Siddha Samadhi Yoga (SSY) to corporate bearings. He conducts programmes all over India and abroad which is a combination of western thoughts with Indian wisdom. Also Manoj Ji has authored two books by the name Money Wealth and Abundance & Your Child Is Your Parent. He conducts workshops namely – Money Wealth and Abundance , Energy Management Training, Science of Leadership and so on.

 