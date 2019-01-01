My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marc Lederman

Marc Lederman

Co-founder, SpringCapital

About Marc Lederman

Marc Lederman is a co-founder of NewSpring and a General Partner of the firm’s dedicated growth equity funds. He serves as a member of the investment committee of all NewSpring Growth and NewSpring Mezzanine funds. Marc has an extensive background in finance, investing, consulting, and accounting and was a certified public accountant. Prior to co-founding NewSpring, he was a manager in the business assurance and advisory services group of Deloitte. Marc is an active member of the Mid-Atlantic region’s private equity and venture capital community. He received a BS in Accountancy from Villanova University, and an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.