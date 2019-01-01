About Marcel Muenster
Marcel Muenster is a serial entrepreneur, a Johns Hopkins-trained medical doctor, public health professional, and management consultant. He is the founder and CEO of Doctor in Your Pocket, an industry leading global digital medical concierge service, giving international travelers access to trusted local, virtual, and house call doctors around the clock anywhere in the world. In 2015, Marcel was a finalist for Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year Award. His work has been featured on Forbes, TechCrunch, The New York Times, and other industry-leading publications. Besides his CEO role, Marcel also mentors companies as part of his Entrepreneurship Unplugged World Tour and engagement with Techstars. In his latest endeavor, Marcel founded The Gritti Fund, the world’s first purpose-drive and happiness-focused investment fund.