Marcin Zukowski

Guest Writer
Co-Founder and VP, Engineering, Snowflake Computing

Marcin Zukowski, co-founder and vice president of engineering at Snowflake Computing, is the inventor of vectorized query execution in databases. Following completion of his PhD research into optimizing database query execution for modern processors, he co-founded Vectorwise to bring that research to fruition, delivering the fastest single-node analytical database on the market. As Vectorwise CEO, Marcin led the company through its acquisition by Actian in 2010. He holds a PhD in computer science from the University of Amsterdam.