Marco Li Mandri is the president and founder of New City America Inc., a company dedicated to business district revitalization throughout the country. Li Mandri has over 30 years of entrepreneurial experience and 20 years of experience creating the perfect formula to grow neighborhood business improvement districts -- and community benefit districts (CBD). To date, Li Mandri has successfully formed nearly 80 CBDs and tourism improvement districts in over 15 different states in the United States. Li Mandri has assisted in writing local legislation in different states to accommodate special needs of property-based maintenance districts and wrote the local enabling ordinances in California allowing greater flexibility in establishing property assessment districts.