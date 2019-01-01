My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Maren Kate Donovan

Maren Kate Donovan

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of Zirtual

About Maren Kate Donovan

Maren Kate Donovan is the founder and CEO of Zirtual, a startup that connects busy people with superhuman zirtual assistants. For her entire career, she's studied patterns of entrepreneurship and how to help busy people supercharge their productivity -- whether they might be Fortune 500 executives and startup entrepreneurs or overwhelmed parents. The secret ingredient, she found, was a team of virtual assistants. When Donovan launched her own social marketing firm in Las Vegas, it was powered by offshore assistants and remote college students. During this venture, she also started the blog “Escaping the 9 to 5" and began putting together the pieces of a startup, Zirtual, that would help others accomplish just that. 
 