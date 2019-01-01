About Maren Kate Donovan

Maren Kate Donovan is the founder and CEO of Zirtual, a startup that connects busy people with superhuman zirtual assistants. For her entire career, she's studied patterns of entrepreneurship and how to help busy people supercharge their productivity -- whether they might be Fortune 500 executives and startup entrepreneurs or overwhelmed parents. The secret ingredient, she found, was a team of virtual assistants. When Donovan launched her own social marketing firm in Las Vegas, it was powered by offshore assistants and remote college students. During this venture, she also started the blog “Escaping the 9 to 5" and began putting together the pieces of a startup, Zirtual, that would help others accomplish just that.

