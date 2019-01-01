About Claudia Chan
Claudia Chan is the CEO of S.H.E. Globl Media Inc., the multi-platform women’s empowerment media company behind the renowned global women’s conference, S.H.E. Summit. As a women’s leadership expert and social entrepreneur, Chan celebrates and spreads stories, strategies and solutions from over 200 women leaders on ClaudiaChan.com. Her life's work is to accelerate women's equality and unlock female potential because she believes when women and girls do better, the world does better.