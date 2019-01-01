Maria Rapetskaya is the founder/creative director of Undefined Creative, a boutique agency built on flexibility, low overhead and a special emphasis on good, old-fashioned customer service. Her work includes award-winning creative projects for the NHL, NBCUniversal, Meredith and the United Nations, among others. Rapetskaya is also an outspoken speaker and published writer.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.