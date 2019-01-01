About Marie Puybaraud
Marie Puybaraud specializes in workplace innovation. She has researched corporate real estate/facility management and workplace industry futures, workplace strategies, technologies and generational issues at work.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.