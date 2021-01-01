Marilisa Barbieri

Marketing

5 Steps to Discovering the Ideal Client Persona for Your High-End Brand

Being sure of who you are as a brand gives you the power to thrive in the luxury market. 

Your Digital Growth Plan

4 Challenges I Overcame While Working in Business Development for a Luxury Company

These challenges taught me what it takes to open a new showroom in New York.

Inspiración

8 cosas que descubrí mientras trabajaba con clientes millonarios en Nueva York

Después de una década trabajando con el 1%, aprendí que tienen rasgos comunes.

Lifestyle

8 Things I Discovered While Working With Affluent Clients in New York City

After a decade working with the 1%, I learned that they have common traits.

