Marilyn Grabowski is the owner and president of Atlantic Infra in Wall Township, N.J. The company is comprised of three rapidly growing certified construction companies that service the utility industry -- Atlantic Infrared, Atlantic Infrastructure and Atlantic Infra Trac. After working in the pharmaceutical industry for 15 years, Marilyn and her husband Tom started Atlantic InfraRed in a closet office of their home. Sixteen years later, company owns a 15,000 square foot building and employs over 100 people.