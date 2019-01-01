Marilyn Weber

Marilyn L. Weber, president and CEO of DIS, is a certified sign language interpreter and has an adult daughter who is deaf. Weber has been working for more than 25 years promoting accessible communication, and advocating for the rights of the deaf community.

She has interpreted in thousands of professional situations, and conducts deaf awareness workshops, cultural diversity training, and ADA Compliance Consulting. Weber has more than 2,900 hours of related professional training. Weber has received several awards from various local and national organizations recognizing her work and dedication to the deaf community.