Mario Armstong

You’ve probably seen Mario Armstrong on TV as an Emmy Award-winning talk show host and digital lifestyle expert or as a regular contributor on NBC’s TODAY show, CNN and NPR. Or maybe on Inside Edition, Dr. Oz, Steve Harvey or Rachael Ray. Soon, you’ll be seeing Armstrong as the host of the Never Settle Show, the world’s first crowd-produced, livestreamed talk show with live participation from the in-studio and online audience. Whew. When he’s not playing host, contributor and expert, he’s living a balanced life, playing husband and father, devouring sushi, meditating, adding to his metal lunchbox collection and taking his “sneaker head” status to borderline obsessive levels. (Seriously, you wouldn’t believe this guy’s closet.)