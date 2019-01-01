Marius Moscovici is the founder and CEO of San Francisco-based Metric Insights. He founded the company in 2010 to transform the way business intelligence is performed so organizations of any size can quickly and easily deploy powerful analytics. Marius has over 20 years of experience in analytics and data warehousing and was previously the co-founder and CEO of Integral Results, a business intelligence consulting company that was acquired by Idea Integration.
