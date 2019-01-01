Mark S. Babbitt

Mark Babbitt is CEO and founder of YouTern, a social resource for young professionals that Mashable calls a "Top 5 Online Community for Starting Your Career." Babbitt is also president of the leadership community Switch and Shift and serves transitioning military veterans as co-founder of ForwardHeroes.org.

Babbitt's work can be seen on Huffington Post, Forbes, HBR and many other outlets. He is co-author of the best-seller A World Gone Social: How Companies Must Adapt to Survive.