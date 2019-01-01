There are no Videos in your queue.
Mark S. Babbitt
Guest Writer
President of Switch+Shift | CEO and Founder of YouTern | Author of 'A World Gone Social: How Companies Must Adapt to Survive'
About Mark S. Babbitt
Mark Babbitt is CEO and founder of
YouTern, a social resource for young professionals that Mashable calls a "Top 5 Online Community for Starting Your Career." Babbitt is also president of the leadership community Switch and Shift and serves transitioning military veterans as co-founder of ForwardHeroes.org.
Babbitt's work can be seen on Huffington Post, Forbes, HBR and many other outlets. He is co-author of the best-seller
A World Gone Social: How Companies Must Adapt to Survive .
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
