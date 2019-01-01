Mark Beckner

Mark Becker is founder and leader of Inotek as well as an enterprise solutions expert.Inotek Group specializes in business strategy and enterprise application integration with a focus in health care, CRM, supply chain and business technologies. Becker has written numerous technical books, including Administering, Configuring, and Maintaining Microsoft Dynamics 365 in the Cloud, Using Scribe Insight andBizTalk 2013 Recipes. He also helps up-and-coming coders, programmers and aspiring tech entrepreneurs reach their personal and professional goals.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.