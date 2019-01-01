My Queue

Mark Chussil

Mark Chussil

VIP Contributor

About Mark Chussil

Mark Chussil is the coauthor of The New Employee Manual and founder of Advanced Competitive Strategies, Inc. He’s a pioneer in business war gaming and an expert in competitive strategy, strategic thinking, and strategy simulation. His essays on competitive strategy have appeared on his ACS and Linkedin blogs, Entrepreneur.com and in Harvard Business Review. Mark has helped Fortune 500 companies across many industries add billions of dollars to their bottom line, and he is also an adjunct instructor at University of Portland's Pamplin School of Business.

Areas of Expertise

Competitive Intelligence
Corporate Culture
Competitive Strategy
Strategic Planning
Strategic Thinking

Books By Mark Chussil

The New Employee Manual
Featured

The New Employee Manual

By Mark Chussil

Welcome to Corporate Life! We're here to tell you the truth about it.

