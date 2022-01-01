Signing out of account, Standby...
Mark Flaharty
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Chief Growth Officer of Glassbox
As chief growth officer at Glassbox, Mark Flaharty explores growth opportunities and spearheads new initiatives. He spent his early career with industry pioneers Yahoo, YouTube and Google. He brought tech businesses Criteo and SundaySky to maturity. He holds a B.A. from the University of Notre Dame.
Latest
The Dos and Don'ts of Dealing With Consumers in the Digital Space
Customers now expect to be in control of their experiences.
Lo que se debe y no se debe hacer al tratar con los consumidores en el espacio digital
Los clientes ahora esperan tener el control de sus experiencias.
6 Things Businesses Lose When They Can't See 100% of Customer Interactions
Gaps in understanding customer journeys could cost companies revenue, brand loyalty and customer happiness.
6 cosas que las empresas pierden cuando no pueden ver el 100% de las interacciones con los clientes
Las brechas en la comprensión de los viajes de los clientes podrían costar ingresos a las empresas, lealtad a la marca y satisfacción del cliente.