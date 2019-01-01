Mark Harrington is vice president of marketing for Clutch, which delivers advanced consumer management solutions, including strategic customer identification, understanding, targeting and engagement to the world’s leading brands like Pandora, Harley-Davidson, New Balance and The Body Shop. Harrington’s unique expertise spans publishing to payments and education to ecommerce, serving strategic marketing roles with leading corporations like eBay, Citi and Pearson and pioneering startups like Half.com, Ecount and Infonautics. He’s excelled in Inc 500s to Fortune 500s, been instrumental in landmark exits worth over a half billion dollars and helped catapult an array of pioneering industry solutions.