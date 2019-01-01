This is a powerful story woven around one theme--TAX PLANNING CAN CHANGE YOUR LIFE

Tackling the fundamental question asked by all taxpayers -- How can I save on taxes?-- attorney and CPA Mark J. Kohler empowers you to dismiss standard CPA viewpoints like your tax payment is what it is and you just make too much money.

Simplified through the mastery of storytelling, Kohler invites you to immerse yourself in the compelling tale of a typical family's tax awakening. Through their journey, you'll discover critical, but underutilized tax strategies to achieve huge tax savings, greater wealth, and, ultimately, a winning pursuit of the American Dream.

"Mark brought tax planning to life in a story line we can all relate to personally!"

- Lori Mackey, Award Winning author, CEO of Prosperity4Kids, Inc.

"It is about time someone brought the benefits of tax planning to the masses. That is what Mark has achieved in this book."

- Dermot Berkery, Author of Raising Capital for the Serious Entrepreneur

"If you are not happy with your current CPA relationship, and aren't in love with your generic tax planning software, and wonder if there are better options out there. . .you need to read this book!"

- Tim Higgins, Author, Paying For College Without Sacrificing Your Retirement

"FINALLY, a tax book that I can not only understand but relate to and actually learn from. I never thought it was possible, however Mark Kohler did it- he made learning about taxes fun.

- Starr Hall, www.StarrHall.com, International Author, Speaker

"This book changed the way I saw my taxes and my financial future."

- Woody Woodward, Film-maker, Author, Success Strategist

Includes Tax Planning Resource Kit--Access templates, checklists, charts, and videos for additional support