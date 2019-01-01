Dr Mark Lim is the Programme Director for PIER71. He joined NUS Enterprise in April 2018. Lim graduated from Sheffield University, UK, with first class honors in Mechanical Engineering, and a PhD in Control Engineering. He has a few publications and a patent in mobile internet technology.

He started his career with Foxboro Far East Pte Ltd as an industrial trainer. He then joined Fisher Rosemount as Sales and Application Engineer. After that, he was with the education sector for 12 years. During this period, he was with Nanyang Polytechnic and his last held appointment was Section Head for Mobile Internet. He then joined ITE as Director, School of Engineering.

Thereafter he was with A*STAR for 10 years. During this period, he was Head of Engineering Cluster at SERC; Director (Enterprise and Innovation) at IMRE; and was seconded to Kibing (S’pore) Investment Holding as CTO. He was instrumental in charting the R&D plans for marine and offshore, aerospace and high value manufacturing for RIE2015.

Dr Mark Lim held numerous external positions. He was a member of the ISO TC229 committee for nanotechnology, technical committee for crafting the Work Skill Qualification for Precision Engineering, and technical committee of the Chemical Process Training Centre.