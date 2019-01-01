Mark Minevich is the principal founder of Going Global Ventures, specializing n the fields of digitization and artificial intelligence. He is also digital fellow and advisor to the CEO of IPsoft Inc., a leader in digital labor. Minevich is a senior advisor on global innovation and technology for UN–UNOPS and a charter member of the B20’s Digital Task Force, as an expert in digitization, advanced autonomous systems and the future of AI. He is also currently a senior fellow of the U.S. Council of Competitiveness in Washington and executive chair for the AI Pioneers Forum.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.