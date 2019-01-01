My Queue

Principal founder of Going Global Ventures

Mark Minevich is the principal founder of Going Global Ventures, specializing n the fields of digitization and artificial intelligence. He is also digital fellow and advisor to the CEO of IPsoft Inc., a leader in digital labor. Minevich is a senior advisor on global innovation and technology for UN–UNOPS and a charter member of the B20’s Digital Task Force, as an expert in digitization, advanced autonomous systems and the future of AI. He is also currently a senior fellow of the U.S. Council of Competitiveness in Washington and executive chair for the AI Pioneers Forum.