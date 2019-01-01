Mark Rittmanic, founder and CEO of the consulting firm FortéONE, has conceived, built, led, and sold several successful businesses. He applies lessons learned from those experiences and from his work with hundreds of business owners to assist the company’s clients. At FortéONE, he leads business development, strategy, and identifies growth opportunities for the firm. Mark is a former U.S. Army Captain who understands the importance of structure and processes and their role in business. He is a graduate of Davidson College and a member of Vistage and ACG.