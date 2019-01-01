My Queue

Mark Sephton

Mark Sephton

Guest Writer
Entrepreneur, Mentor and Business Coach

About Mark Sephton

Mark Sephton is an international mentor to entrepreneurs, an acclaimed radio and TV show host, and a top selling author. His 2014 debut book Inside Job was met with immediate praise in business communities across the globe resulting in the release of his second and most recent book Plot Twist. Mark’s love for entrepreneurship is demonstrated by his TV show One More Round on the Direct Sales TV Network Via Apple TV. When not on the big screen, Mark is a regular contributor to Entrepreneur Magazine and a speaker for corporate events, entrepreneurship summits,
and major conferences worldwide.