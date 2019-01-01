My Queue

Mark Siebert

VIP Contributor
Franchise Consultant for Start-Up and Established Franchisors

About Mark Siebert

Mark Siebert is the author of The Franchisee Handbook (Entrepreneur Press, 2019) and the CEO of the iFranchise Group, a franchise consulting organization since 1998. He is an expert in evaluating company franchisability, structuring franchise offerings, and developing franchise programs domestically and internationally. Siebert has personally assisted more than 30 Fortune 2000 companies and more that 500 startup franchisors. His book Franchise Your Business: The Guide to Employing the Greatest Growth Strategy Ever (Entrepreneur Press, 2016) is also available at all book retailers.

Books By Mark Siebert

Franchise Your Business
Franchise Your Business

By Mark Siebert

The Franchisee Handbook
The Franchisee Handbook

By Mark Siebert

