Mark Steber is chief tax officer at Jackson Hewitt Tax Service, where he is responsible for oversight and management of tax compliance and quality. His position includes systemwide support, guidance, tools and education development on both consumer taxes and personal income taxes. Steber also serves as a Jackson Hewitt liaison with the Internal Revenue Service, the states and other government authorities. He has almost 30 years of tax experience and deep knowledge of the federal and state tax codes.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
