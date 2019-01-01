About Mark Sten

Mark Sten is the co-founder and executive vice president of strategy and business development at Globys, responsible for developing global partnerships and initiatives for the company. In his entrepreneurial ventures, Sten has successfully co-founded companies, secured financing and commercialized new products and services. Prior to joining Globys, he served as vice president of strategy, product marketing and sales at VeriSign, which Globys spun off of in 2008.