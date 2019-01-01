My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Mark Sten

Mark Sten

Guest Writer
Co-founder of Globys

About Mark Sten

Mark Sten is the co-founder and executive vice president of strategy and business development at Globys, responsible for developing global partnerships and initiatives for the company. In his entrepreneurial ventures, Sten has successfully co-founded companies, secured financing and commercialized new products and services. Prior to joining Globys, he served as vice president of strategy, product marketing and sales at VeriSign, which Globys spun off of in 2008.