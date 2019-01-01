AM I PRICING RIGHT?

Every business owner is haunted by this fundamental question. Expert pricing expert Mark Stiving draws upon more than 15 years of experience in profitable pricing and delivers a practical plan to help you confidently answer.

Price--it's most powerful marketing tool you have-- and the least understood. Zeroing in on the areas where your efforts will generate the greatest impact, Stiving breaks down critical pricing concepts and provides the blueprint to integrate proven pricing strategies into your growth plans. Be empowered to strengthen your pricing structure to withstand any conditions, dramatically elevating your company performance, position, and profits for long-term success.

Learn how to:

Set prices that drive your market position

Correctly use costs to make profitable pricing decisions

Implement value-based pricing to charge what customers are willing to pay

Use price segmentation to leverage value and capture new business

Cash-in on complementary products and product versions with portfolio pricing

Prepare for changing conditions pricing strategically now

Following in the footsteps of sited examples including Apple, BMW, McDonalds, Mercedes, and other market leaders, learn how to create a powerful price strategy that does more than cover costs.