Mark Vickery

Markets Still Seeking Equilibrium
Markets fought bravely into the green following a soft open to start a new trading week, only to slide to session lows right at the close.
Top Stock Reports for NextEra, Raytheon & Bristol-Myers
Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 12 major stocks, including NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX), and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY).
Jobs Numbers Disappoint to +194K, Unemployment 4.8%
The BLS came out with another disappointing headline: 194K, less than half the 500K analysts had been expecting. On the other hand, the Unemployment Rate dropped to 4.8%.
Top Analyst Reports for Pfizer, American Tower & Intuitive Surgical
Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Pfizer Inc. (PFE), American Tower Corporation (AMT), and Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG).
Jobless Claims Sink to 326K as Delta-Variant Fades
This morning???s weekly Initial Jobless Claims numbers fell back toward a post-Covid low of 326K.
Merck (MRK) Develops Pill to Lessen Covid Symptoms
Results of a trial developed with Cambridge, MA-based Ridgeback Biotherapeutics are positive for an oral antiviral treatment for Covid-19.
Markets Post Worst Trading Day in Months
We see supply constraint issues meeting with an unsure near-term future with the budget of the federal government, along with a Fed body looking close...
Supply Chains, Home Prices & Inflation Assert Themselves
Supply-chain constraints have even gotten the attention of Fed Chair Jay Powell of late. He will speak on this today.
Durable Goods +1.8%, More than Double Estimates
Headline Durable Goods blew away estimates of +0.6% for the month, and the biggest figure since May's +3.2%.
China Crypto Crackdown Hits Pre-Markets
Beijing has generated a list of what it now considers "illegal crypto activity," including exchanging legal tender for crypto and cryptocurrencies exc...
Nike, Costco Report Better Earnings than Expected
Both Nike and Costco beat bottom-line estimates in their subsequent quarters, but struggled to match on the top-line.
Fed Points Toward Taper, Market Bids Up 1%
The dot-plot for raising interest rates looks fairly mild across the board, which of course would follow the tapering process.
All Eyes on Fed Policy, Powell Speech
Prognosticators anticipating Fed Chair Powell being influenced by outside pressures to move on monetary policy have mostly come up empty so far.
Housing Data Better than Expected on Growth in Northeast
Housing Starts came in at 1.62 million, higher than the 1.55 million estimate, which happened to be the headline number for July.
Markets Climb Off Session Lows, Still Down Big
The "Chinese contagion" trade did deplete all sectors for the day; almost nothing survived this 2%+ knee-capping.