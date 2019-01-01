About Marla Mattenson

Marla Mattenson is a relationship intimacy expert who coaches entrepreneurial couples using a non-traditional approach in which clients uncover the hidden patterns in their relationships and business practices using neuroscience and mathematics. Over the

course of her 23-year career, Mattenson has helped more than 12,000 couples, including Grammy winner Academy Award-winning actors, producers and directors, NBA players and coaches and millionaire entrepreneurs. She works with Julian Colker, her life and business partner.