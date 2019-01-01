About Martin Braddock
Martin Braddock is an Associate Director of Performance Development Services (PDSi) based in Dubai. He has over 25 years senior management experience within international blue-chip and privately-owned fast growth organizations. He held positions with Land Rover, Rank Xerox, BET, and the RAC, managing mergers and acquisitions across Europe and the U.S., and he has also led the turn-around of two SME businesses as CEO and MD. Braddock coaches throughout the MENA Region across a range of sectors including financial and business services, healthcare, manufacturing, energy, automotive and engineering services, pharmaceutical, and retail. Braddock holds a Diploma in Advanced Executive Coaching accredited by The International Coach Federation.