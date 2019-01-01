My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Mary Deelsnyder

Mary Deelsnyder

Guest Writer
Founder of Dee Design Company

About Mary Deelsnyder

With over 15 years' experience as an entrepreneur and award-winning creative director at Dee Design Company, Mary offers her clients a unique, dual expertise -- clarifying their business problems and responding with elegantly simple branded design solutions. She embraces duality in her personal life, too, describing herself as an unpretentious foodie, a structured free thinker and standoffishly approachable—a walking oxymoron who also likes to run.

Previously, Mary was Vice President and Director of Membership for AIGA-MN. She graduated with a bachelor of arts in marketing from the University of St. Thomas and recently completed an executive education course at the Yale School of Management.

 