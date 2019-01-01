Mary Deelsnyder

With over 15 years' experience as an entrepreneur and award-winning creative director at Dee Design Company, Mary offers her clients a unique, dual expertise -- clarifying their business problems and responding with elegantly simple branded design solutions. She embraces duality in her personal life, too, describing herself as an unpretentious foodie, a structured free thinker and standoffishly approachable—a walking oxymoron who also likes to run.

Previously, Mary was Vice President and Director of Membership for AIGA-MN. She graduated with a bachelor of arts in marketing from the University of St. Thomas and recently completed an executive education course at the Yale School of Management.