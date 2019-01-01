Marygrace Sexton is founder and CEO of A-GAP -- a 501(c)(3) that promotes wellness by stepping away from technology -- and of Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company The creation of her nonprofit stems from her acute awareness of technology's adverse impacts on human relationships and professional performance. Sexton is a member of the National Women’s Business Council and was awarded the Women in Manufacturing STEP Award, which honors only 130 women each year demonstrating excellence and leadership in the manufacturing sector.