Mathew Myers is an entrepreneur at heart, having founded five companies and counting. He is currently the CEO of Vision6, a company he co-founded 15 years ago which is an email, SMS and social marketing platform that helps thousands of businesses build better relationships. He is also an active investor and advisor to startup and high growth stage companies primarily in the tech sector.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.