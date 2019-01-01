About Matt Asay

Matt Asay is vice president of mobile for the Digital Marketing business at Adobe, responsible for charting Adobe's mobile strategy and extending its lead as the mobile marketing leader. Prior to Adobe, Asay held a range of roles focused on mobile, big data and cloud computing. Asay is an emeritus board member of the Open Source Initiative (OSI) and holds a J.D. from Stanford, where he focused on open source and other IP licensing issues. Asay writes regular columns for ReadWrite, TechRepublic and InfoWorld.