Matt Blumberg is the co-founder and chief executive officer of Return Path, a company that provides email intelligence solutions for marketers. Matt wrote Startup CEO: A Field Guide to Scaling Up Your Business (Wiley, 2013), a book dedicated to helping entrepreneurs navigate the transition to executive leadership. He also blogs about his experiences as a first-time CEO at Only Once.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.