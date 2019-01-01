Matt Ehrlichman is the CEO of Seattle-based Porch.com, the home improvement network. Prior, Ehrlichman was chief strategy officer at Active Network responsible for 85 percent of the P&L. Ehrlichman joined Active in 2007 and helped grow its revenues from $65 million in 2006 to $420 million and a 2011 initial public offering. Before joining Active, Ehrlichman was co-founder and chief executive officer at Thriva, which was acquired by the Active Network in March 2007 for $60 million.