Matt Fore is a Humorist, Small Business Consultant and Sleight of Hand Artist who routinely serves as the main stage performer and speaker for corporations around the country. He has performed for Carnival Cruise Lines and The Magic Castle in Hollywood and appeared on several national TV Shows including The Crook & Chase Show on TNN and Swan's Place on Odyssey. Matt is the author of two books, The Five Essential Elements - A Simplified Road to Success, and The Truth Shall Make You Laugh. He hosts his own TV show out of Nashville, Tenn. by the same name. As the world of commerce moves increasingly toward advanced technology and automation, Matt is passionate about teaching the timeless principles that have, and always will, create prosperity for business