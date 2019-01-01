Matt Hesse is the founder and CEO of Corr-Jensen, Inc., a portfolio of health and performance supplement brands that have generated over half a billion dollars in retail sales, patented technologies and a unique strategy that includes what he calls the “virtuous circle,” connecting his team, brands and customers to drive purpose-driven causes ultimately creating sustainability and growth.
